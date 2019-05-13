Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Leads ABC to Victory

ABC won the Sunday ratings title, as American Idol led the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. There was a massive tie for second, with CBS, Fox, NBC and Telemundo all at 0.5/2.

Univision did a 0.3/1 and The CW a 0.2/1.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 11% at 1.0 and two hours of American Idol at a flat 1.1, then the Shark Tank finale up 14% at 0.8.

CBS had 60 Minutes north 17% at 0.7 and The Red Line at a flat 0.4 from 8 to 10, then NCIS: Los Angeles up 20% at 0.6.

Fox had a Paradise Hotel rerun and the finales of The Simpsons at 0.5, Bob’s Burgers at 0.6 and Family Guy at 0.7. The three comedies all did a 0.7 last week.

On NBC it was The Secret Life of Pets at 0.5 and an Ellen’s Game of Games repeat, then Good Girls down 20% for a 0.4.

Telemundo had the finale of Exatlon Estados Unidos.

The CW ran Supergirl at 0.3 and Charmed at 0.2, both staying level.