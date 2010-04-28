Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Glee' Keep Singing
With almost identical ratings to last week, the Fox combo of American
Idol and Glee continued to
dominate Tuesday night, even against a new slate of CBS shows.
American Idol's fast affiliate 6.6 adults
18-49 rating and Glee's 5.3 rating were each
down a tenth of a point from last week's comparable numbers, but an American
Idol overrun into the 9pm hour is likely to produce an
upward adjustment in Idol'sfinal ratings and a downward
adustment toGlee's.
