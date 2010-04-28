Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Glee' Keep Singing

With almost identical ratings to last week, the Fox combo of American

Idol and Glee continued to

dominate Tuesday night, even against a new slate of CBS shows.

American Idol's fast affiliate 6.6 adults

18-49 rating and Glee's 5.3 rating were each

down a tenth of a point from last week's comparable numbers, but an American

Idol overrun into the 9pm hour is likely to produce an

upward adjustment in Idol'sfinal ratings and a downward

adustment toGlee's.

