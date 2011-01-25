Primetime Ratings: 'House,' 'Lie to Me' Mark Monday Win for Fox

Fox won Monday night with adults 18-49 thanks to big ratings

jumps from House and Lie to Me. According to Nielsen

overnight numbers, the net pulled an overall 3.1 rating/8 share with the demo,

while ABC topped the night with total viewers at 9.2 million.

House enjoyed a 6%

ratings jump from last week, pulling a 3.7 with adults 18-49. Lie to Me was up an impressive 39% to a

2.5 rating, its best since November 2009.

ABC followed, averaging a 2.7/7 with the key adults demo. The Bachelor was up 4% from last week to

a 2.8, while Castle jumped 14% from

its last new episode Jan. 10 to a 2.4 rating.

NBC took fourth place Monday night with an overall 1.9/5. Harry's Law and Chuck were both down a tenth of a ratings point vs. last week's

final numbers, posting a 2.1 and 2.0, respectively. It should be noted,

however, that both shows are on par with last week's preliminary adults 18-49 numbers,

the final numbers may end up being even. Regardless, Harry's Law has marked the smallest week one to week two drop of

any new drama this season. The Cape

hasn't been as lucky, down again this week to a 1.6.

The CW picked up the rear with an overall 0.9/2, with Gossip Girl and 90210 returning with a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively, with adults

18-49.

CBS took third with