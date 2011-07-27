PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'MasterChef' Both up as Fox Takes Tuesday

Fox squeaked out a

win on Tuesday night in the ratings game with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network saw both of

its shows rise, as Hell's Kitchen was up a tenth to a 2.6 and MasterChef

rose two tenths to a 2.4.

NBC came in right

behind with a 2.5/7. It's Worth What? fell 22% from last week's

premiere. The two hour America's Got Talent was down 6% to a 3.1.

ABC scored an

overall 1.2/4. 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show fell another tenth to a 1.4

and CombatHospital rose a tenth to a 0.9.

CBS posted a

1.1/3. 48 Hours Mystery dropped two tenths to a 1.0.

The CW finished

with a 0.3/1.