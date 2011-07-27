PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'MasterChef' Both up as Fox Takes Tuesday
Fox squeaked out a
win on Tuesday night in the ratings game with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network saw both of
its shows rise, as Hell's Kitchen was up a tenth to a 2.6 and MasterChef
rose two tenths to a 2.4.
NBC came in right
behind with a 2.5/7. It's Worth What? fell 22% from last week's
premiere. The two hour America's Got Talent was down 6% to a 3.1.
ABC scored an
overall 1.2/4. 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show fell another tenth to a 1.4
and CombatHospital rose a tenth to a 0.9.
CBS posted a
1.1/3. 48 Hours Mystery dropped two tenths to a 1.0.
The CW finished
with a 0.3/1.
