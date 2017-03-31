Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Scandal’ Rise as ABC Wins

ABC edged out CBS for the top spot among broadcasters Thursday with a 1.5 rating/6 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy jumped 11% to a 2.1. Scandal rocketed 23% to a 1.6. The Catch rose 14% to a 0.8.

CBS scored a 1.4/5. The Big Bang Theory fell 11% from its last original episode to a 2.5. The Great Indoors was even at a 1.4. Mom slipped a tenth to a 1.3. Life in Pieces fell 15% to a 1.1. The Amazing Race returned to a 0.9.

NBC and Fox tied with 0.8/3s. Following a repeat of Superstore, NBC’s Powerless slipped a tenth to a 0.6. Chicago Med lost five tenths for a 0.9. Blacklist: Redemption rose 14% to 0.8.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior lost a tenth for a 1.0, while Kicking & Screaming was flat at a 0.6.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Supernatural was up a tenth to a 0.6, and Riverdale matched its last episode for a 0.4.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting front, Telemundo nabbed a 0.6/3, followed by Univision at a 0.5/2.