Primetime Ratings: ‘Gotham’ Tumbles in Return

Fox returned Gotham after a brief hiatus on Monday to its lowest rating so far in the Batman prequel’s freshman run, falling 25% to a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Gotham’s return, however, helped give life to The Following, which rose 22% from last week to a 1.1. Fox finished in third overall with a 1.3 rating/4 share.

NBC led among the demo with a 2.4/8. The Voice dipped 3% to a 2.8 and The Night Shift remained even with a 1.4.

ABC was third in the demo with a 1.7/6 but first among total viewers. Dancing With the Stars rose 5% to a 2.1.

CBS took second with a 1.8/6. 2 Broke Girls (1.8) and Mike & Molly (1.8) were both even with their last originals. Scorpion dipped 5% to a 1.9, its lowest rating so far and NCIS: Los Angeles rose 7% to a 1.6.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. The Originals rose 20% to a 0.6, while Jane the Virgin improved 50% to a 0.6 as well.