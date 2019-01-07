Primetime Ratings: Globes Down 10% From Last Year

NBC grabbed Sunday ratings honors thanks to its Golden Globes telecast, the network posting a 6.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 23 share. Runners-up were ABC and CBS at 0.8/3.

NBC had the Eagles-Bears wild card nail-biter leading into the Globes, which were hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The awards ceremony from Beverly Hills scored a 4.5. Last year’s Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, did a 5.0.

On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into a new episode up 13% at 0.9. Shark Tank went up 29% to 0.9 before a Shark Tank repeat.

On CBS, 60 Minutes fell 33% to 0.8 and God Friended Me dropped 18% to 0.9. NCIS: Los Angeles rated a 0.9 and Madam Secretary a 0.6, those two flat.

Fox got a 0.7/2. Comedy repeats led into The Simpsons at 0.9 and Bob’s Burgers at 0.9, then Family Guy at 1.0 and Rel at 0.5. It was the comedies’ first fresh airings in close to a month.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW scored a 0.1/0 with repeats of Supergirl and Charmed.