Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Tops Tuesday with 'Rocky Horror' Tribute

Fox won Tuesday night in the adults 18-49 demo, posting a 3.7 rating/10

share thanks to the strength of Glee.

The musical dramedy's Rocky Horror Picture Show episode scored a 4.8/13 with adults 18-49 to earn

top rating honors for the night, up 4% over the last original episode. Raising Hope's 9 p.m. episode held

steady with its last original at a 2.6/7.

CBS was tops in total viewers, with 16.1 million, and second in the

18-49 demo. NCIS was down a notch from last week at 4.1/11, NCIS: LA fell 13% to a 3.4/9 and The Good Wife was down 8% to a 2.4/7 witht the key adults demo.

ABC and NBC tied for third with an overall 2.3/6 with adults 18-49. On the former, No Ordinary Family fell

9% to a series-low 2.0/5, Dancing with the

Stars results show dropped a tenth to a 3.0/8 and Detroit 1-8-7 gained a tenth to a 2.0/6.

NBC's The Biggest Loser was down 8% to a 2.4/6 with key adults while Parenthood was up slightly to a 2.0/6 with the same demo.

The CW trailed with repeats of One Tree Hill

and Life Unexpected. Each posted a

0.5/1 with adults 18-49.