Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Hot ‘9-1-1’

Fox won the top spot in Monday ratings, with drama 9-1-1 pacing the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.0/5 that NBC rated.

Fox had 9-1-1 up 7% to 1.5 and Prodigal Son at a flat 0.8.

NBC had two hours of The Voice down 7% to 1.3 and Bluff City Law at a flat 0.5.

ABC was just off the pace at 1.0/4. Dancing with the Stars fell 18% to 0.9 and The Good Doctor was a level 1.0.

CBS did a 0.7/3. The Neighborhood grew 13% to 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola scored a flat 0.7. It was 0.7s for All Rise and Bull too, both up a tenth.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso got flat 0.5s and El Senor de los Cielos slid 14% to 0.6. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a flat 0.5 and the premiere of Cuna de Lobos a 0.4. El Dragon lost 25% for a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. All American and Black Lightning both went up a tenth to 0.3.