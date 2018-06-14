Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Gordon Ramsay Double Bill

Fox earned top honors in the Wednesday prime derby, scoring a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, thanks to a promising premiere from Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/4 put up by NBC.

Wednesday’s programs were up against the NBA finals on ABC the week before.

It was Gordon Ramsay night on Fox. MasterChef climbed 11% to 1.0 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back premiered at 1.1.

NBC offered American Ninja Warrior from 8 to 10 p.m. at 1.1, then Reverie did a 0.5. Both shows were flat.

ABC scored a 0.6/3 with repeated comedies, then a Shark Tank rerun.

CBS did a 0.5/3 with repeated dramas, before a new Code Black up 17% to 0.7.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 thanks to a robust El Senor De Los Cielos, and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with a repeated Supergirl, then a fresh The Originals up 50% at 0.3.