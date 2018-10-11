Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Consistently Strong ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as Empire paced the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.2/5 posted by NBC.

Empire rated a flat 1.5 and Star was up a tenth of a point at 1.3.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire did 1.3 while Chicago P.D. scored a 1.2. All three shows were flat with last week.

ABC and CBS both did a 1.1/5. For ABC, The Goldbergs rated a level 1.3 and American Housewife was off 9% to 1.0. Modern Family did a flat 1.4 and Single Parents fell 9% to 1.0, then A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.8.

On CBS, Survivor scored a flat 1.5, then SEAL Team a 0.9 and Criminal Minds a 0.8, the latter two up a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/2 with the Riverdale starter at 0.5, down 38% from last year’s premiere, and the series premiere of football drama All American at 0.2.