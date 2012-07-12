PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins Third Night in a Row
Fox won its third
night in a row, taking Wednesday with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can
Dance, airing its first live performance show, was down 10% from two weeks
ago.
NBC placed second
with a 1.4/4. America's Got Talent dropped 32% from its last Wednesday
telecast for a season-low 1.9.
ABC's Final
Witness rebounded from last week's holiday telecast by 120% to a 1.1. The
network took third with a 1.1/4.
CBS' Dogs in
the City stayed at its low of 0.9, and the network finished with a 1.0/3.
The CW (0.3/1)
aired repeats.
