PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins Third Night in a Row

Fox won its third

night in a row, taking Wednesday with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can

Dance, airing its first live performance show, was down 10% from two weeks

ago.

NBC placed second

with a 1.4/4. America's Got Talent dropped 32% from its last Wednesday

telecast for a season-low 1.9.

ABC's Final

Witness rebounded from last week's holiday telecast by 120% to a 1.1. The

network took third with a 1.1/4.

CBS' Dogs in

the City stayed at its low of 0.9, and the network finished with a 1.0/3.

The CW (0.3/1)

aired repeats.