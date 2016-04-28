Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on Growing Dramas

Thanks to Empire, Fox won the Wednesday ratings race with a 2.5 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 9 share. CBS trailed at 1.4/5, then ABC at 1.3/4, and NBC and The CW at 0.8/3.

Empire grew 3% to 3.7, following Rosewood’s 1.3, up 8%.

CBS had Survivor at 2.1, up 5%, then a repeat, then Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders down 8% to 1.2.

On ABC, The Middle rated a 1.6, down a tenth, and a Goldbergs clip show a 1.6, down from 1.8 in its last original airing. Modern Family was a repeat, while a fresh Black-ish, Rainbow tasked with setting up a school raffle and Dre fearing layoffs, doing a 1.5, down 6%. Nashville rated a 0.9, up a tenth.

NBC had Heartbeat at a flat 0.8, then repeats.

The CW’s Arrow grew 12% to 0.9 and Supernatural was a flat 0.7.