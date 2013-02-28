Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'American Idol' Drops Again
Fox won another Wednesday thanks to American Idol,
which was down 7% to a 3.8 with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers.
CBS, which took second with a 2.4/6, saw Survivor
post gains for the second straight week, improving another 8% to a 2.6. Criminal
Minds stayed at its series-low 2.6 while CSI plummeted 22% to a
series-low 1.8.
ABC was in third with a 2.2/6, with the majority of its
lineup posting losses. The Middle was down 9% to a 2.1, followed by The
Neighbors, which declined 11% to a 1.7. Modern Family dropped 3% to
a 3.9 and 10 p.m. drama Nashville fell 11% from its last show two weeks
ago to post its lowest rating so far of 1.6. Suburgatory was the lone
series to improve, rising 15% to a 2.3.
NBC took fourth on the night with an overall 1.6/4. Whitney
was up 9% to a 1.2, while the season finale of Guys With Kids rose a
tenth to a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire were both
flat with last week with a 1.6 and 1.9, respectively.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow
was even in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo with a 0.8 and up a tenth with
18-49s to a 1.0. Supernatural fell a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6 and was
even with 18-49s at 0.9.
