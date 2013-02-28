Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'American Idol' Drops Again

Fox won another Wednesday thanks to American Idol,

which was down 7% to a 3.8 with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

CBS, which took second with a 2.4/6, saw Survivor

post gains for the second straight week, improving another 8% to a 2.6. Criminal

Minds stayed at its series-low 2.6 while CSI plummeted 22% to a

series-low 1.8.

ABC was in third with a 2.2/6, with the majority of its

lineup posting losses. The Middle was down 9% to a 2.1, followed by The

Neighbors, which declined 11% to a 1.7. Modern Family dropped 3% to

a 3.9 and 10 p.m. drama Nashville fell 11% from its last show two weeks

ago to post its lowest rating so far of 1.6. Suburgatory was the lone

series to improve, rising 15% to a 2.3.

NBC took fourth on the night with an overall 1.6/4. Whitney

was up 9% to a 1.2, while the season finale of Guys With Kids rose a

tenth to a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire were both

flat with last week with a 1.6 and 1.9, respectively.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow

was even in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo with a 0.8 and up a tenth with

18-49s to a 1.0. Supernatural fell a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6 and was

even with 18-49s at 0.9.