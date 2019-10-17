Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Win on Strong Night For Broadcast

Fox and NBC had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, both notching a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share.

That topped the 0.9/4 that CBS posted.

Fox had The Masked Singer up 5% for a 2.1 and Almost Family dropped 13% to 0.7.

NBC had Chicago Fire up north 8% to 1.3 and Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. at 1.4s, Med up 27% and P.D. up 40%.

On CBS, Survivor grew 27% to 1.4 and SEAL Team did a 0.7, then SWAT a 0.5. The dramas were flat.

ABC did a 0.8/4. The Goldbergs scored a flat 1.0 and Schooled went up 14% to 0.8. Modern Family grew 11% to 1.0. Single Parents posted a 0.7 and Stumptown a 0.6, both flat.

Telemundo averaged a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both did a flat 0.4. El Senor de los Cielos scored a 0.6, down a tenth from the night before.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe slid 33% to 0.4 and La Usurpadora dropped 17% to 0.5. El Dragon lost 20% for a 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both did a 0.2. Riverdale lost 50% and Nancy Drew dropped 33%.