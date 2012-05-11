PrimetimeRatings: Fox Edges CBS for Thursday Win

Fox took Thursday

night with an overall 2.9 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was down a tenth from last

week, while Touch was even at 2.0.

CBS

landed in a close second with a 2.8/8 (but first in total viewers). The Big

Bang Theory ended its fifth season with a 4.2 rating, down 11% from last

week but up 20% from last year's ender. Rules of Engagement was even at

2.7. Person of Interest was up a tenth to a 2.6 while The Mentalist

was down a tenth to a 2.4.

ABC

placed third for the evening with a 2.2/6. Missing sank to a new low

of 1.1, down a tenth from last week. Grey's Anatomy was up a tenth to a

3.4 and Scandal was up a tenth to a 2.0.

NBC

came in fourth with a 1.4/4, airing a pair of finales. Both The Office and

Parks & Recreation drew finale lows of 2.2 and 1.7, respectively.

Earlier, Community was even with last week's 1.4 and 30 Rock was

up a tenth to a 1.5. Awake was up 29% from last week's low to a 0.9.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries, airing its season finale, was down a

tenth to a 1.1. The Secret Circle, also airing its season finale, was even at 0.5.