Primetime Ratings: Football Leads to Fox Win

Fox was the big winner in Thursday’s ratings, the NFL leading the network to a 3.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. That easily whupped the 1.3/6 that CBS posted.

The game, which saw the Eagles thrash the Giants, scored a 3.4 across the Fox prime. Last Thursday’s game did a 4.3.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory at 2.2 and Young Sheldon at 1.8, both comedies flat, then Mom up a tenth of a point at 1.4 and Murphy Brown at a level 1.0. SWAT climbed 14% to a 0.8.

ABC was just behind at 1.2/5. Grey’s Anatomy fell 6% to 1.5 and Station 19 grew 18% to 1.3, then How to Get Away With Murder scored a flat 0.8.

NBC did a 0.8/3. Superstore and The Good Place rated a 0.8, both down a tenth of a point. Will & Grace fell 20% to 0.8, before I Feel Bad slipped 14% to 0.6. Law & Order: SVU lost 10% for a 0.9.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW had a 0.3/1 with the Supernatural season premiere at 0.5 and a repeat of the All American premiere. Supernatural started last season with a 0.7.