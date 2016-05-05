Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Slips But Powers Fox to Win

Fox topped Wednesday’s primetime ratings with a 2.4 rating/8 share, among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rosewood and powerhouse Empire each dropped a tenth to a 1.2 and 3.6, respectively.

CBS followed with a 1.7/6. Survivor matched last week’s 2.1, while the season finale of Criminal Minds rose 6% to a 1.8. Spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was flat with a 1.2.

ABC came in third with a 1.5/5. The Middle was even with a 1.7 and The Goldbergs rose 19% to a 1.9. Modern Family was flat with a 2.2, while black-ish rose 7% to a 1.6.

NBC finished in fourth with a 1.0/4. Heartbeat slipped a tenth to a 0.7. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. each fell three-tenths to 1.1 and 1.2, respectively.

The CW pulled in a 0.7/2. Arrow fell a tenth to a 0.7, while Supernatural also dropped a tenth to a 0.6.