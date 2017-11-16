Primetime Ratings: 'Empire' Enables Fox Win

Fox was the top ratings earner in Wednesday prime, posting a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, thanks to a strong Empire, and a 6 share. Second was CBS at 1.3.5.

Fox saw Empire increase 11% to 2.0, then Star at a flat 1.2.

CBS had Survivor up 6% at 1.7, SEAL Team up 22% at 1.1 and Criminal Minds up 11% at 1.0.

The networks were up against the Country Music Association Awards a week ago on ABC.

ABC and NBC were both at 1.2/5. ABC had The Goldbergs up 8% at 1.4 and Speechless up 10% at 1.1, then Modern Family up 13% to 1.7 while American Housewife grew 8% to 1.3. Designated Survivor increased 14% to 0.8.

On NBC, The Blacklist was a flat 0.9, The Voice did a 1.4 (it rated a 2.0 the night before) and Chicago P.D. was up 33% at 1.2.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW tallied a 0.3/1, as Riverdale scored a 0.5 and Dynasty a 0.2, both level with last week.