Primetime Ratings: Emmys Post Best Demo Numbers Since 2006

UPDATED: 1:15 p.m. ET

CBS' broadcast of the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards gave the network an overall 4.8 rating/13 share in the adults 18-49 demo Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Time adjusted fast nationals had the three-hour awards telecast, which was delayed by a few minutes due to a longrunning football game, at a 4.9, up 26% from last year's show on ABC. The show also drew 17.63 million total viewers, up 33% from last year. CBS said it was the largest audience since 2005 and the best demo rating since 2006.

NBC took the nightly victory with an overall 5.5/15 (though lost to CBS in total viewers with 15.2 million to 16.3 million), with Sunday Night Football. Football Night in America drew a 3.1.

ABC and Fox aired repeats.