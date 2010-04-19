Primetime Ratings: 'Country Music' Rocks For CBS

Lead by the Academy of Country Music Awards,

CBS won the ratings race Sunday night, even though the awards show was

down 16% in the adults 18-49 demo vs. last season.

The Academy of Country Music Awards scored a

3.2 rating for adults 18-49 to pace CBS' win, but that was down 16% from

last year's 3.8 rating.

Here are some historical ratings for The Academy of Country

Music Awards for reference.

ABC's Desperate Housewives fell 6% from its

last original episode (3/2) to a 3.3 adults 18-49 rating, a series low

for a new episode. Brothers & Sisters also

joined with a series low rating, falling 12% from last week to a 2.2

rating.

