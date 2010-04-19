Primetime Ratings: 'Country Music' Rocks For CBS
Lead by the Academy of Country Music Awards,
CBS won the ratings race Sunday night, even though the awards show was
down 16% in the adults 18-49 demo vs. last season.
The Academy of Country Music Awards scored a
3.2 rating for adults 18-49 to pace CBS' win, but that was down 16% from
last year's 3.8 rating.
Here are some historical ratings for The Academy of Country
Music Awards for reference.
ABC's Desperate Housewives fell 6% from its
last original episode (3/2) to a 3.3 adults 18-49 rating, a series low
for a new episode. Brothers & Sisters also
joined with a series low rating, falling 12% from last week to a 2.2
rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.