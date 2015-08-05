Primetime Ratings: ‘CMA Music Festival’ Drops From Last Year, ABC Takes Second

ABC’s special CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock dropped 37% from last year’s telecast to a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC took second Tuesday with a 1.2 rating/4 share.

NBC led the pack with a 1.8/7. America’s Got Talent and Hollywood Game Night matched last week’s 2.1 and 1.2, respectively.

CBS placed third with a 0.8/3. Zoo fell 17% to a 1.0.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.5/2. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader was even at a 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.