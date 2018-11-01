Primetime Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Shows Power NBC

NBC had the top score in Wednesday’s prime ratings, its Chicago programs leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That got by the 1.0/5 put up by Fox, which won the previous Wednesday.

Viewing was affected by Halloween.

On NBC, Chicago Med did a 1.1 and Chicago Fire a 1.2, both losing a tenth of a point from last week. Chicago P.D. also lost a tenth with its 1.1.

On Fox, Empire lost 25% for a 1.2 and Star also fell 25% for a 0.9.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.9/4.

ABC had The Goldbergs at 1.0 and American Housewife at 0.9. Modern Family did a 1.2 and Single Parents a 0.9. All four comedies lost a tenth of a point before A Million Little Things was a flat 0.8.

On CBS, Survivor lost a tenth of a point for a 1.3, SEAL Team was a flat 0.8 and Criminal Minds a level 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.