Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Sturdy ‘Survivor’

CBS got top spot in Wednesday’s ratings, Survivor leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was Fox at 1.0/5.

Fox won the race the Wednesday before.

Survivor did its usual 1.5, the episode featuring two tribal councils and a veteran of a previous season voted out. The Amazing Race season premiere did a 1.2, down from its 1.6 premiere in January 2018. SEAL Team went up 17% to 0.7.

On Fox, Empire did a 1.1 and Star a 0.9, both dramas flat.

ABC did a 0.5/3 with comedy repeats before a new Whiskey Cavalier fell 17% to 0.5.

NBC rated a 0.5/3 with Chicago repeats.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 with both Exatlon Estados Unidos and Betty En NY at 0.5.

Univision got a 0.3/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with both Riverdale and Jane the Virgin at 0.2, Riverdale down a tenth and Jane flat.