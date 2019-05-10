Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Bigger ‘Big Bang’

CBS got the win in Thursday ratings, The Big Bang Theory leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/4 that ABC posted.

Big Bang Theory got a 1.9 and Young Sheldon a 1.5, both up a tenth of a point. The Mom finale scored a 1.1 and Life in Pieces a 0.8, then SWAT a 0.7. The latter three were flat.

Grey’s Anatomy slipped 7% to 1.3 on ABC and Station 19 dropped 25% to 0.9. For the People fell 20% to 0.4.

NBC rated a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.5/2.

On NBC, two Superstores got a 0.8 and 0.7 after last week’s 0.9, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine grew 20% to 0.6. Abby’s rated a level 0.4 and Law & Order: SVU slid 13% to 0.7.

The premiere of Paradise Hotel got a 0.5 across prime on Fox.

Telemundo did a 0.5 and Univision a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, with both iZombie and In the Dark at 0.2, iZombie flat and In the Dark up a tenth.