Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday With ‘Big Brother’

CBS had the winning score in Wednesday prime, Big Brother leading the way for the Eye. CBS tallied a 0.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was NBC with a 0.4/3.

Big Brother got a 1.1 and 1.0 across two hours, up a tick from the previous week’s 1.0, and Tough As Nails grew 25% to 0.5. CBS’ coverage from the Republican convention got a 0.3.

NBC had America’s Got Talent at a level 0.6 and an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun. Convention coverage posted a 0.3.

Fox did a 0.4/2 with MasterChef reruns.

ABC, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had the United We Fall finale at a flat 0.5, comedy reruns, and convention coverage, which did a 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos down 25% to 0.3. Cennet got a 0.4 and Enemigo Intimo 2 a 0.3, both up a tenth.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe down 20% to 0.4 and two hours of Medicos at 0.3, down 40% from the week before.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Women in Film Presents and Coroner both got a 0.1, Coroner level with last week.