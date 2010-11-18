Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Wednesday; 'Human Target' Has Weak Return

CBS won Wednesday night with total viewers and adults 18-49,

posting a 3.0 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. On Fox,

the season premiere of Human Target

earned a lowly 1.8, down 38% from its Sunday series debut last January though

up a tenth from last April's finale.

CBS rose across the board: Survivor: Nicaragua jumped 9% to a 3.5, Criminal Minds climbed 19% to a 3.7 and The Defenders was up 6% to a 1.9.

ABC was second with a 2.6/8 and saw most of its comedies

take a slight hit after a hiatus last week. The

Middle dipped 3% to a 2.8, Better

With You dropped 8% to a 2.3 and Modern

Family slid 2% to a 4.7. Cougar Town

was the only show on par at a 3.0. The 10 p.m. special 25 Years of Sexy: People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive scored a

lowly 1.5.

Fox placed third with a 2.2/6 overall and Hell's Kitchen held steady at a 2.6.

NBC was fourth with a 1.9/5. A Dateline NBC special on the royal engagement earned a 1.6, Law & Order: SVU rose 5% to a 2.1 and

Law & Order: LA was up 12% to a 1.9

to tie Defenders at the hour.

The CW trailed with a 1.0/3 in the 18-49 demo for America's Next Top Model (1.1) and Hellcats (0.9). Hellcats was flat vs. last week's season-high 1.7 with the net's

target women 18-34 demo.