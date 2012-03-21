Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Lead Tuesday

CBS returned its Tuesday night lineup from their last

originals in February to win the night with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS, which led as the highest-rated show of the night, fell 6% to a

season-low 3.3. NCIS: Los Angeles was

also down 10% to a 2.8. Unforgettable stood

out as the lone improvement, up 11% to a 1.9.

The season finale of ABC's The River made no waves, rising only a tenth to a 1.4. Last Man Standing slipped 14% to a 1.9,

followed by Cougar Town, which

increased 14% to a 1.6. The network placed fourth with an overall 1.3/4.

NBC, in second with an overall 2.1/6, saw both shows

improve. The Biggest Loser was up a

tenth to a 2.2 and new series Fashion

Star grew 13% to a 1.8.

Fox's lineup hit season lows across the board and put the

network in third with an overall 1.7/5. Raising

Hope was down 11% to a 1.6 and the benched I Hate My Teenage Daughter slid 14% to a 1.2. New Girl dropped 7% to a 2.6, followed by Breaking In, down 13% to a 1.3.

Both Ringer and 90210 were up a tenth to a 0.5 and 0.7,

respectively. The CW ended with an overall 0.6/2.