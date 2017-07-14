Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Win With Unscripted Staples

CBS and NBC were the top ratings grabbers Thursday, both scoring a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.

CBS had repeated comedies leading in to Big Brother at 1.8, down a tenth of a point, and then drama Zoo at a flat 0.6.

NBC aired an America’s Got Talent repeat and then The Wall up 20% to 1.2 and Night Shift at a flat 0.7.

Fox was next at 0.8/3, as Beat Shazam did a flat 0.9 and Love Connection lost 14% at 0.6.

ABC rated a 0.6/3. Boy Band scored a 0.6 and Battle of the Network Stars a 0.7, then The Gong Show rated a 0.7. All three were flat with last week’s performance.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. The season premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a 0.4 and the debut of Hooten & the Lady a 0.2.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.7/3 and Telemundo a 0.6/2.