Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Climbs to Win Monday

CBS won Monday once again with adults 18-49 with a 3.5 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The net was up across the board, with How I Met Your Mother up a notch to a 3.6, Rules of Engagement climbing 6% to a 3.3 and Two and a Half Men gaining 7% to a 4.4. Mike & Molly and Hawaii

Five-0 somewhat recovered from last week's series lows, marking 3.7

and 2.9, respectively.

NBC came in second with a 2.6/7 among key adults. The Sing-Off continued to perform well after last

week's season debut, up 18% to mark a series high 3.3 rating with adults 18-49.

That rating is also up 43% from last year's second Monday.

Fox took third place with a slate of repeats, marking an overall 2.1/5.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 1.0/3 among adults 18-49. Skating With the Stars continued to slide, down a tick

to a 0.8 rating. That was followed by the special Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to You, which pulled a 1.1 with the

key adults demo.

The CW aired repeats.