Primetime Ratings: CBS Grabs Win With Comedies

CBS took Thursday’s ratings title, as its comedies gave the network a clear win. CBS did a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Next up was ABC at 1.2/5.

CBS had Big Bang Theory at 2.6 and Young Sheldon at 2.2, both shows up a tenth of a point from last week, then Mom at a flat 1.5 and Life in Pieces north 9% to 1.2. Drama SWAT closed out prime up 11% for a 1.0.

ABC’s dramas were down. Grey’s Anatomy fell 15% to 1.7 and Scandal too dipped 15% to 1.1, before How to Get Away With Murder dropped 18% for a 0.9. Scandal and Murder enjoyed a crossover stunt last week.

NBC was at 1.1/4, with Superstore up 22% to 1.1, A.P. Bio at a flat 0.8 and Will & Grace doing a level 1.1, then the premiere of comedy Champions a 0.8. Drama Chicago Fire was up 18% to 1.3.

Fox rated a 0.6/3. Gotham was down 13% for a 0.7 and Showtime at the Apollo rated a flat 0.6.

The CW did a 0.5/2 with Supernatural off 17% to 0.5 and Arrow at a level 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.5/2. Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.