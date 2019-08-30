Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Win

CBS and Fox shared the Thursday ratings title, both posting a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. CBS had Big Brother and unscripted repeats.

Big Brother went up 8% to 1.4 before and after repeats. Fox had reruns of MasterChef and Spin the Wheel.

Multiple NFL pre-season games aired in various markets on multiple networks, resulting in jacked up ratings in some spots.

ABC and NBC both scored a 0.8/4. On ABC, a Holey Moley rerun led into two hours of Reef Break at 0.9 and 0.6. Last week’s Reef Break scored a 0.4.

On NBC, it was repeats of The Wall, Hollywood Game Night and Law & Order: SVU.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both tallied a 0.4 while Preso No. 1 did a 0.3. Exatlon and El Final were flat and Preso lost a tenth.

On Univision, it was 0.3s for La Reina Soy Yo, Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca and Sin Miedo a la Verdad. La Reina lost a tenth and the other two were level with last week.

The CW did a 0.3/2, with both The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories at 0.3. Both were up a tenth.