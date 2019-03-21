Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Wednesday Win

CBS and Fox split the Wednesday ratings crown, both posting a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 put up by ABC.

NBC was at 0.8/4.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1.

CBS had two hours of Survivor down 7% at 1.4. SEAL Team closed out prime at 0.7, down a tenth of a point from its last fresh airing.

On Fox, which won the previous Wednesday race, Empire fell 15% to 1.1 and Star lost 9% for a 1.0.

ABC had The Goldbergs up 9% for a 1.2 and Schooled off 10% for a 0.9, then Modern Family at 1.1 and Single Parents at 0.7, those two down a tenth. Whiskey Cavalier grew 17% to 0.7.

NBC had a Voice repeat from 8 to 10 and the Michael Buble special Buble at 0.6.

On The CW, Riverdale did a 0.3 and the All American finale a 0.2, both shows flat.