Primetime Ratings: ‘Carmichael Show’ Rises in Second Week

The Carmichael Show had a strong showing in its second week, rising 18% to a 1.3 at 9 p.m. and 22% at 9:30 p.m. to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 9 p.m. telecast nabbed the highest rating for a summer comedy since Undateable’s first two episodes.

America’s Got Talent rose 6% to a 1.7, while Last Comic Standing was flat at a 1.1. NBC edged out all other broadcasters for the top spot with a 1.3 rating/5 share.

CBS and Fox tied for second with a 1.2/4. CBS’ Big Brother fell 5% to a 2.0 and Extant fell a tenth to a 0.7.

Fox’s MasterChef rose 7% to a 1.5 and Home Free jumped 25% to a 1.0.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 0.9/3. The season finale of Celebrity Wife Swap rose 14% to a 0.8.

The CW earned a 0.3/1. America’s Next Top Model and A Wicked Offer both slipped a tenth to a 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.