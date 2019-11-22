Primetime Ratings: Big Dip For ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Fox

Fox had the top score in Thursday ratings, Colts versus Texans leading the net to a 2.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share. That easily topped the 0.8/4 that ABC averaged.

Thursday Night Football took up all of Fox’s prime. It fell 21% from Steelers versus Browns last Thursday.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at 1.3 and A Million Little Things at 0.8, both level with last week, and How to Get Away With Murder slid 20% to 0.4.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and NBC a 0.6/3. CBS had Young Sheldon off 17% to 1.0 and The Unicorn at a flat 0.7. Mom dropped 11% to 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act rated a flat 0.6. Drama Evil went up 20% to 0.6.

On NBC, Superstore got a 0.7 and Perfect Harmony a 0.4, both flat. The Good Place rated a level 0.6 and Will & Grace shot up 25% to 0.5. Law & Order: SVU lost 14% for a 0.6.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/3 and Univision a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.6 and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.5, both flat, and El Senor de los Cielos up north 25% for a 0.5.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe went up 25% to 0.5 and Cuna de Lobos shot up 67% to 0.5, while El Dragon was a flat 0.3.

The CW tallied a 0.2/1, with Supernatural and Legacies both at 0.2. Both lost a tenth of a point from last week.