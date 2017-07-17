Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS to Win

CBS led the pack in Sunday ratings, scoring a 0.9 Nielsen number in viewers 18-49, per the overnights, and a 4 share. Next best ABC did a 0.8/3.

On CBS, 60 Minutes rated a 0.6. Big Brother posted a flat 1.8, and then Candy Crush scored a 0.8, down 27%. A repeat of NCIS: Los Angeles brought CBS to the end of prime.

On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into Celebrity Family Feud at 1.1, down 15%. Steve Harvey’s Funderdome and The $100,000 Pyramid were both down a tenth of a point at 0.8.

NBC had a 0.5/2 on the night. Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly scored a flat 0.4 and was followed by repeats of The Wall and American Ninja Warrior.

Fox did a 0.4/2. Repeated comedies led into American Grit at a flat 0.4.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.