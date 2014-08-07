Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Down, But Leads Wednesday Night

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 9% from last week and finishing as the evening’s top broadcast show. Extant was down one tenth from last week at 1.0. CBS averaged a 1.4 rating and 5 share, tying with NBC as the night’s top-rated network.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent was down 9% from the previous Wednesday at 2.0. Taxi Brooklyn was even with last week at 1.0.

Fox averaged a 1.1/4 with two hours of So You Think You Can Dance, even with last week.

ABC averaged a 0.8/3 with reruns

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with last week’s premiere at 0.5.