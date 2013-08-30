Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother' Up as CBS Wins Thursday

On a night where the networks experienced pre-emptions across the board for NFL preseason action -- which likely inflated numbers -- CBS tentatively won Thursday with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother earned a 2.6, up 24% from last week.

NBC took second with a 1.5/5. The season finale of Hollywood Game Night rose 25% to a 1.5.

ABC tied with Fox's repeats for third at 1.4/4. The two-hour finale of Motive drew a 1.4, up 40% from last week.

The CW aired repeats as well.

Final numbers will be subject to higher-than-normal adjustments.