Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Wins the Night for CBS
CBS won the night with adults 18-49 and total audience with solid performances out of its two-hour comedy block andCSI: Miami. In a pattern that has been typical for most of the season, The Big Bang Theory led CBS with adults 18-49, while Two and a Half Men was the most-watched program with the broader audience.
For the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.
