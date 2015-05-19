Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Lifts ABC Over NBC on Monday

ABC returned reality franchise The Bachelorette for its latest season on Monday with a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour premiere was up 5% from last season’s debut. The first part of Dancing With the Stars’ season finale drew a 2.2, down 15% from the same night last spring. ABC led Monday with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share.

NBC aired the first part of its season finale for The Voice, which tumbled 19% from last spring to a 2.6. The Night Shift wrapped its second season with a 1.2, up 9% from last year’s summer run. NBC took second with a 2.1/7.

CBS took third with a 1.5/5, airing a night of all finales. 2 Broke Girls rose 25% from last week to a 2.0 (even with last year’s finale), while Mike & Molly improved 6% to a 1.8 (but down 5% from last year). NCIS: Los Angeles ended its first season away from NCIS with a 1.4, which was down 44% from last year’s season ender. Stalker ended its brief run with a series-low 1.2.

Fox’s The Following ended its three-year run with a series-low 0.9 as the network finished in fourth on the night.

The CW aired the movie Celeste and Jesse Forever for a 0.1 rating.