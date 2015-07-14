Primetime Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Leads Monday as ABC Ties NBC

ABC tied NBC Monday night with a 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC won in total viewers with 5.9 million.

ABC’s The Bachelorette dipped 5% from last week to a 1.9, while The Whispers rose 13% to a 0.9.

NBC’s America Ninja Warrior fell 11% to a 1.7 and Running Wild with Bear Grylls fell 7% from last summer’s premiere to a 1.3.

Fox finished in third with a 1.0/3. So You Think You Can Dance was even with a 1.0.

The CW pulled in a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with a 0.5. Whose Line Is It Anyway jumped 25% to a 0.5 and Barber Battle spiked 33% to a 0.4.

CBS aired repeats.