Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere Paces ABC

ABC won the Monday prime trophy as the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise led the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.7/4 that NBC scored.

Bachelor in Paradise did a 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel fell 29% to 0.5. Bachelor in Paradise premiered to a 1.1 last summer.

On NBC, two hours of American Ninja Warrior got a 0.8 and Dateline NBC did a 0.6, both shows flat.

Fox scored a 0.5/3. Beat Shazam got a 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance a 0.5, both up a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Un Poquito Tuyo down 25% at 0.3, Betty en NY at a flat 0.5 and Preso No. 1 at a flat 0.4.

Univision saw La Reina Soy Yo go up 33% for a 0.4. A news special and Sin Miedo a la Verdad both got a 0.3, Sin Miedo flat.

CBS scored a 0.3/2. Love Island rated a flat 0.4 and led into repeats.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, as Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both posted a level 0.2.