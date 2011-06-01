Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premiere Up 17%; 'The Voice' Rebounds 29%
ABC edged by the
competition Tuesday night in the ratings, netting an overall 4.5 rating/12
share in the 18-49 demo. Game one of the 2011 NBA Finals drew a preliminary
rating of 5.5 during the 9-11 p.m. slot (the game ran into late-night
programming and due to the nature of live sports, ratings are only
approximate), which was up 22% from last year's Game one during the primetime
hours. A special Jimmy Kimmel Live at 8 p.m. drew a 2.2 and Buick
Regal NBA Countdown had a 2.8.
NBC came in a
close second with a 4.4/12. The season premiere of America's Got Talent scored
a 4.2 from 8-10 p.m., up 17% from last
season's premiere. The Voice rebounded 29% from last week to post a 4.9.
All other networks
aired repeats, with CBS at 1.4/4, Fox at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.
