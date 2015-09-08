Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads Monday Despite Drop

American Ninja Warrior was the top show Monday despite dropping 24% to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Running Wild With Bear Grylls fell two-tenths to a 1.0. NBC earned a 1.4 rating/4 share.

ABC finished in second with a 1.1/4. Bachelor in Paradise fell a tenth to a 1.4 in its season finale. Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise jumped 10% to a 1.1.

CBS came in third with a 0.9/3. The CBS Fall Preview pulled in a 1.0.

Fox placed in fourth with a 0.7/2. So You Think You Can Dance dipped a tenth to a 0.7.

The CW aired repeats.