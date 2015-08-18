Primetime Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Falls But Wins Monday

American Ninja Warrior fell 14% to a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC topped broadcasters Monday with a 1.7 rating/6 share.

ABC and Fox tied for second with a 0.9/3. ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise matched last week’s 1.5, while Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise rose 14% to a 0.8. The Whispers earned a series-low 0.5, dropping 17% from last week.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance was flat with a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.6/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us rose 17% to a 0.7. Whose Line Is It Anyway bumped up 20% to a 0.6 and Significant Mother rose to a 0.4.