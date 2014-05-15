Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Rises for 500th Episode

American Idol posted a 16% ratings gain on Wednesday night for its 500th episode, finishing with a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox was second on the night overall.

CBS led with a 2.2 rating/7 share. Following Survivor, which rose 4% to a 2.5, Criminal Minds drew a 2.7 for its season finale, up 17% from last week but down a tenth from last year’s finale.

ABC was in third with a 1.7/5. The Middle rose 19% to a 1.9, while Suburgatory ended its three-season run with a 1.5 rating. Modern Family rose 7% to a 3.1 and Mixology was even with last week’s 1.3. At 10 p.m., the season finale of Nashville improved 8% from last week to a 1.3, but was down 32% from last year.

NBC ended in fourth with a 1.4/4. Revolution was flat with last week’s series-low 1.1, as was Law & Order: SVU with a 1.5. Chicago P.D. gained 14% to a 1.6.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. The season finale of Arrow was even with last week at a 0.8 and down a tenth from last year’s finale. The 100 was even as well with a 0.6. Arrow drew a 0.6 in the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo.