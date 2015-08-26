Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Slips as NBC Wins Tuesday
By Luke McCord
America’s Got Talent dipped 9% to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hollywood Game Night fell two-tenths to a 1.1. NBC topped Tuesday with a 1.8 rating/ 6 share.
CBS finished in second with a 1.0/3. Zoo jumped 10% to a 1.1.
ABC followed with a 0.6/2. Extreme Weight Loss pulled in a 0.6, down a tenth from last week.
Fox came in fourth with a 0.5/2. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader dropped a tenth to a 0.5.
The CW aired repeats.
