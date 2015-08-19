Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBC Dominate Tuesday

NBC led all broadcasters by a wide margin with a 1.9 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent slipped 12% to a 2.2, while Hollywood Game Night fell 7% to a 1.3.

CBS finished in second with a 0.9/3. Zoo dropped 25% to a series-low 0.9.

ABC came in third with a 0.7/3 as Extreme Weight Loss matched last week’s 0.7.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.5/2. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader was flat at a 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.