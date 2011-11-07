Primetime Ratings: 'Allen Gregory' Sheds 12% in Week Two; 'Once Upon a Time' Stays Strong
Fox's
Allen Gregory fell to a 2.1 in its second week, down 12% from its
premiere, though the network still easily took second place Sunday night with
an overall 4.6 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Its lead-in, The Simpsons, posted a 3.7, down 8%. Family
Guy fell 6% to a 3.0, while American Dad stood in for The Cleveland
Show at 9:30 p.m., posting a 2.5 (It should be noted that NFL overrun crept
into the 7 p.m. hour, inflating overall ratings).
NBC's
Sunday Night Football grabbed the win as the Baltimore Ravens'
last-second comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the network an
overall 6.3/15. The game drew a fast-affiliate rating of 7.9 from 8:30-11 p.m.,
while Football Night in America had a 6.1 from 8-8:30 p.m. (Due to the
live nature of sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustment.)
ABC's
Once Upon a Time stayed strong in its third week, dropping only two
tenths to a 3.7. Pan Am fell a tenth to a 1.8, while Desperate
Housewives fell to 2.8, down 10%.The network earned an overall 2.4/6,
landing in third place.
CBS
earned fourth place with an overall 2.2/5. The Amazing Race fell 25% to
a 2.6 (it should be noted that last Sunday's fast-affiliate rating was inflated
due to NFL overrun), while The Good Wife dropped two tenths to a 2.1. CSI:
Miami improved by a tenth to a 2.1.
