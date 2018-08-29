Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Down but NBC Wins Easily

NBC was the major winner in Tuesday ratings, riding America’s Got Talent to a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That whupped the 0.9/4 that ABC posted.

America’s Got Talent lost 10% for a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Making It slipped 20% to a 0.8.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise scored a 1.1 from 8 to 10, then Castaways did a 0.5. Both shows were flat with last week.

CBS was at 0.5/2 with repeated dramas.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2.

Fox scored a 0.4/2 with Beat Shazam and Love Connection repeats.

Univision too was at 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Flash rerun led into The Outpost, which grew 100% to 0.2.